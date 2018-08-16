Nominations open for Gavilan Spirit Awards

The nomination period is open through Aug. 31 for the 2018 Gavilan College Community Spirit Awards, according to a July 26 announcement. Anyone who lives or works in the Gavilan Joint Community College District can nominate a business, individual or organization for their contributions to the quality of life in our communities.

Each year, three sets of awards are presented, for the communities of Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Benito County. In each community an individual, a business and a non-profit organization are selected for their history of service, their impact on the community and the inspiration they provide to others.

Nomination forms, more information and a listing of past award recipients are available online at gavilan.edu/news/announcement/spirit-awards.php.

For more information, call 408-848-4724 or email [email protected]