Miller Avenue closure scheduled Aug. 27

Following a one or two day closure the road will be re-aligned on a temporary bypass

Miller Avenue will be closed Aug. 27 and possibly Aug. 28 as part of the 10th street extension project. The closure will take place from 8:30 am to 2 pm with a detour on Thomas Rd.



The extension of 10th street is part of the Glen Loma Ranch project. After the closure Miller Avenue will re-open with a temporary bypass that will remain through 2019.



The Glen Loma Ranch project is taking place between Luchesa Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard.



A statement on the closure posted on the Gilroy city website said, “Thank you for your patience and please slow down and use caution when driving through construction areas.”