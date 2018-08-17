Miller Avenue closure scheduled Aug. 27

Following a one or two day closure the road will be re-aligned on a temporary bypass

By Jaqueline McCool -
Miller Road construction outlined
Share

Miller Avenue will be closed Aug. 27 and possibly Aug. 28 as part of the 10th street extension project. The closure will take place from 8:30 am to 2 pm with a detour on Thomas Rd.

The extension of 10th street is part of the Glen Loma Ranch project.  After the closure Miller Avenue will re-open with a temporary bypass that will remain through 2019.

The Glen Loma Ranch project is taking place between Luchesa Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard.

A statement on the closure posted on the Gilroy city website said, “Thank you for your patience and please slow down and use caution when driving through construction areas.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave your comments