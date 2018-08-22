2018 Election: City Council candidates

The final ballots have been set for the Nov. 6 city elections.

Here are the candidates for Gilroy City Council, at a glance:





4 year term

Marie Blankley (incumbent)

Marie Patane Blankley (only Marie Blankley will appear on the ballot)

Age: 54

Family: spouse Steve Blankley, son Andrew Blankley, daughter Stephanie Blankley

Previously held elected or appointed office: Planning Commission; current appointed councilmember

Current occupation: CPA

Past political campaigns: none

Dion Bracco (incumbent)

Age: 60

Family: Raised two daughters as a single father; Michelle 33 and Elizabeth 24

Previously held elected or appointed office: City Council 2005 to current

Planning commission 2003 to 2005

Current occupation: Own and operate Bracco’s Towing and Transport, with offices in Gilroy, Hollister and Morgan Hill

Past political campaigns: One unsuccessful run for mayor 2012 and 3 successful runs for City Council

Tom Fischer

Age: 67 years

Date of birth: 11/24/50

Family: Married w/ two grown sons(also married), one grand child

Previously held elected or appointed office: Member Planning Commission since 2010, current Chair

Current Occupation: Retired Plumber

Past political campaigns: Unsuccessful campaigns for Gilroy City Council 2014 and 2016

Campaign slogan if applicable: An Independent Voice for Gilroy

Reid Lerner

Age: 61

Family: Sister, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Previously held elected or appointed office: Currently: Vice-Chairman of the Gilroy Housing Advisory Committee. Past: President Gilroy Downtown Business Association

Current occupation: Architect

Past political campaign: Reid Lerner for Gilroy City Council 2016

Campaign slogan: “A New Voice at City Hall”



Tim Renggli

Age: 51 years old

Previously held elected or appointed office: First time running for any office

Current occupation: Operations Manager – UC Components

Campaign slogan if applicable: “Advocate for Gilroy”

Peter Leroe-Muñoz (incumbent)

Age: 38

Date of birth: January 26, 1980

Family: Wife: Rosanna Leroe-Munoz

Previously held elected or appointed office: City Councilmember, elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014

Current occupation: Chief Legal Officer, Silicon Valley Leadership Group

Past political campaigns: Council in 2010, 2014; Assembly in 2018

Campaign slogan if applicable: NA

2 year term:



Gilroy resident, Peter Fleming, had planned to run for the two year council seat. He has since told City Clerk Shawna Freels that he will no longer be pursuing the office and has rescinded his candidacy. He told the Dispatch in an emailed statement that he will now be supporting incumbent Daniel Harney’s campaign for the two year seat. Although he said he will “revisit the next election.”



Carol Marques

Age: 66

Date of birth: 10/29/51

Family: Married, two sons, one grandson

Previously held elected or appointed office: Parks and Recreation Commissioner

Current occupation: Retired

Past political campaigns: Measure H and Measure I (back in the 80’s)

Campaign slogan: “Giving Voice Back to the Citizens”



Daniel Harney (incumbent)

Age: 43

Date of birth: 09/09/1975

Family: Three children (10 Daughter, 8 son, 2 son, new born due Oct 2)

Current occupation: Sr. Manager, Business Resilience & Continuity @ Synopsys

Past political campaigns: Ran for City Council in Gilroy Nov 2016

Santa Clara County Sheriff:



Laurie Smith (incumbent)

Age: 67

Date of birth: June 21, 1951

Family: 3 brothers and 1 sister – 1 married daughter (I prefer to keep family out of campaigns — they have been previously publicly maligned by opponents)

Previously held elected or appointed office: Elected sheriff, appointed Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission (appointed many times by past 3 Governors)

Current occupation: sheriff

Past political campaigns: Sheriff only



John Hirokawa

Age: 62

Date of birth: June 27, 1956

Family: Married 28 years with 2 adult Children (Daughter and Son)

Previously held elected or appointed office: None

Current occupation: Retired Undersheriff, 37 year veteran of Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department

Past political campaigns: None

Campaign slogan if applicable: Trusted Experience for a Safer Santa Clara County