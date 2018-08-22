2018 Election: City Council candidates

The final ballots have been set for the Nov. 6 city elections.
Here are the candidates for Gilroy City Council, at a glance:
4 year term
Marie Blankley (incumbent)
Marie Patane Blankley (only Marie Blankley will appear on the ballot)
Age: 54
Family: spouse Steve Blankley, son Andrew Blankley, daughter Stephanie Blankley
Previously held elected or appointed office: Planning Commission; current appointed councilmember
Current occupation: CPA
Past political campaigns: none
Dion Bracco (incumbent)
Age: 60
Family: Raised two daughters as a single father; Michelle 33 and Elizabeth 24
Previously held elected or appointed office: City Council 2005 to current
Planning commission 2003 to 2005
Current occupation: Own and operate Bracco’s Towing and Transport, with offices in Gilroy, Hollister and Morgan Hill
Past political campaigns: One unsuccessful run for mayor 2012 and 3 successful runs for City Council
Tom Fischer
Age: 67 years
Date of birth: 11/24/50
Family: Married w/ two grown sons(also married), one grand child
Previously held elected or appointed office: Member Planning Commission since 2010, current Chair
Current Occupation: Retired Plumber
Past political campaigns: Unsuccessful campaigns for Gilroy City Council 2014 and 2016
Campaign slogan if applicable: An Independent Voice for Gilroy
Reid Lerner
Age: 61
Family: Sister, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Previously held elected or appointed office: Currently: Vice-Chairman of the Gilroy Housing Advisory Committee. Past: President Gilroy Downtown Business Association
Current occupation: Architect
Past political campaign: Reid Lerner for Gilroy City Council 2016
Campaign slogan: “A New Voice at City Hall”
Tim Renggli
Age: 51 years old
Previously held elected or appointed office: First time running for any office
Current occupation: Operations Manager – UC Components
Campaign slogan if applicable: “Advocate for Gilroy”
Peter Leroe-Muñoz (incumbent)
Age: 38
Date of birth: January 26, 1980
Family: Wife: Rosanna Leroe-Munoz
Previously held elected or appointed office: City Councilmember, elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014
Current occupation: Chief Legal Officer, Silicon Valley Leadership Group
Past political campaigns: Council in 2010, 2014; Assembly in 2018
Campaign slogan if applicable: NA
2 year term:
Gilroy resident, Peter Fleming, had planned to run for the two year council seat. He has since told City Clerk Shawna Freels that he will no longer be pursuing the office and has rescinded his candidacy. He told the Dispatch in an emailed statement that he will now be supporting incumbent Daniel Harney’s campaign for the two year seat. Although he said he will “revisit the next election.”
Carol Marques
Age: 66
Date of birth: 10/29/51
Family: Married, two sons, one grandson
Previously held elected or appointed office: Parks and Recreation Commissioner
Current occupation: Retired
Past political campaigns: Measure H and Measure I (back in the 80’s)
Campaign slogan: “Giving Voice Back to the Citizens”
Daniel Harney (incumbent)
Age: 43
Date of birth: 09/09/1975
Family: Three children (10 Daughter, 8 son, 2 son, new born due Oct 2)
Current occupation: Sr. Manager, Business Resilience & Continuity @ Synopsys
Past political campaigns: Ran for City Council in Gilroy Nov 2016
Santa Clara County Sheriff:
Laurie Smith (incumbent)
Age: 67
Date of birth: June 21, 1951
Family: 3 brothers and 1 sister – 1 married daughter (I prefer to keep family out of campaigns — they have been previously publicly maligned by opponents)
Previously held elected or appointed office: Elected sheriff, appointed Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission (appointed many times by past 3 Governors)
Current occupation: sheriff
Past political campaigns: Sheriff only
John Hirokawa
Age: 62
Date of birth: June 27, 1956
Family: Married 28 years with 2 adult Children (Daughter and Son)
Previously held elected or appointed office: None
Current occupation: Retired Undersheriff, 37 year veteran of Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department
Past political campaigns: None
Campaign slogan if applicable: Trusted Experience for a Safer Santa Clara County