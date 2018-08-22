2018 Election: School elections set

The final ballots have been set for the Nov. 6 elections for county and local boards of education.
Here are the candidates at a glance:
Santa Clara County Office of Education
Board of Education
Trustee Area 7
Gino Borgioli
Family: Married with three children, two sons and a daughter who all graduated through MHUSD schools, and grandson attending Britton Middle School
Previously held elected or appointed office: MHUSD Trustee 2014
Current occupation: Retired business consultant, 30 years of high tech with last 10 years in financial industry
Past political campaign: MHUSD 2014
Campaign slogan: A Champion For Our Kids
Claudia Rossi
Age: 50
Family: Mother of Two
Previously held elected or appointed office: MHUSD Trustee 2010-2014 and SCCOE Board 2014-present
Current Occupation: Registered Nurse
Past political campaigns: MHUSD, SCCOE
Gavilan Community College Joint District
Board of Trustees
Trustee Area 1
Laura Perry
Age: 67
Family: Two children, three grandchildren and one great grandchild
Previously held elected or appointed office: Member of the Gavilan College Board of Trustees since November, 1992.
Current occupation: Attorney at Law, Family Law
Past political campaigns: Gavilan College Board of Trustees, First elected November 1992. Consistently elected since. Candidate for State Assembly, 2000. (Unsuccessful in the primary)
Trustee Area 3
Edwin Diaz
Age: 64
Family: Wife of 42 years, Delia and two adult daughters Danielle and Brianna
Current occupation: Retired after 35 year career in public education. Held positions of teacher, assistant principal, principal, director, assistant superintendent, and superintendent of both Gilroy and Pasadena Unified School Districts.
Walter Glines
No information provided
Trustee Area 5
Richard Perez
Age: 49
Family: Wife (29 years); Two Sons (27, 30); Two Grandkids (9,10)
Previously held elected or appointed office: Chairman Community Action Board, Vice-Chairman Workforce Development Board, Commissioner District 2 City of Hollister
Current occupation: Small Business Owner; Retired telecommunications specialist, 20 years with Alcatel-Lucent
Past political campaigns: Board of Supervisor District 3 2018
Campaign slogan: “Quality Education is my Community Commitment”
Jeanie Wallace
Age: 60
Family: husband: Ken Johnson (also a teacher); daughter: Kenisha, 21 (UCLA student); son: Geoffrey, 17 (Sobrato HS senior)
Previously held elected or appointed office: San Benito County Democratic Central Committee Chair
Current occupation: high school social studies teacher (Sobrato High School)
Campaign slogan: Education is for Everyone
Trustee Area 7
Mike Alcorn
Age: 56
Family: two children – Bryan and Alyssa Alcorn, both San Benito HS graduates. Bryan recent CAL graduate and software engineer, Alyssa is junior at CSU Chico studying nursing.
Previously held elected or appointed office: elected to Board of Directors for Sunnyslope County Water District (SCWD) in 2014; appointed to serve on four San Benito Civil Grand Juries.
Current occupation: IT project manager, business information analyst
Campaign slogan: Gavilan–Your College. Your Future. Close to Home.
Irma C. González
Age: 60
Family: Married with four children and two grandchildren
Previously held elected or appointed office: none
Current occupation: Website Designer
Campaign slogan if applicable: Fairness. Accountability. Future
Jason Hopkins
Age: 37
Family: Single
Current occupation: Independent Sales Representative
Campaign slogan: Students First
Gilroy Unified School District
Board of Education
(4 at-large seats)
Enrique Diaz
Age: 47
Family: Wife: CHS english Schoolteacher, Daughter: 2nd year CHS, Son: 2nd year MIT, nephew: Fresno CC
Current occupation: Computer Engineer, formerly of Apple Inc.
Campaign slogan: “Our most urgent and pressing question is ‘what are you doing for others?’” —MLK
Tuyen Fiack
Age: 46
Family: Husband (works for SCC Probation Dept. Juvenile Division, son age 21 and daughter age 15 (going to Gilroy HS)
Current occupation: Executive Director for Silicon Valley FACES,nonprofit that builds inclusive communities free of bias, bigotry and violence through educational programs in schools.
Campaign slogan: Our students, Our future, Our responsibility. Let’s do it together!
Anisha Munshi
Age: 52
Family: My husband and I have two daughters and both have attended Gilroy Unified schools from kindergarten to 12th grade
Current Occupation: Director of Human Resources. I worked for GUSD from 2002 – 2016 and served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.
Linda Piceno
Age: 66
Family: Two adult sons, attended GUSD K-12
Previously held elected or appointed office: GUSD school board incumbent
Current occupation: Retired in 2007 after 32 years with GUSD
Past political campaigns: 2014 GUSD