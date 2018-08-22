2018 Election: School elections set

The final ballots have been set for the Nov. 6 elections for county and local boards of education.

Here are the candidates at a glance:



Santa Clara County Office of Education

Board of Education



Trustee Area 7

Gino Borgioli

Family: Married with three children, two sons and a daughter who all graduated through MHUSD schools, and grandson attending Britton Middle School

Previously held elected or appointed office: MHUSD Trustee 2014

Current occupation: Retired business consultant, 30 years of high tech with last 10 years in financial industry

Past political campaign: MHUSD 2014

Campaign slogan: A Champion For Our Kids



Claudia Rossi

Age: 50

Family: Mother of Two

Previously held elected or appointed office: MHUSD Trustee 2010-2014 and SCCOE Board 2014-present

Current Occupation: Registered Nurse

Past political campaigns: MHUSD, SCCOE

Gavilan Community College Joint District

Board of Trustees



Trustee Area 1

Laura Perry

Age: 67

Family: Two children, three grandchildren and one great grandchild

Previously held elected or appointed office: Member of the Gavilan College Board of Trustees since November, 1992.

Current occupation: Attorney at Law, Family Law

Past political campaigns: Gavilan College Board of Trustees, First elected November 1992. Consistently elected since. Candidate for State Assembly, 2000. (Unsuccessful in the primary)

Trustee Area 3

Edwin Diaz

Age: 64

Family: Wife of 42 years, Delia and two adult daughters Danielle and Brianna

Current occupation: Retired after 35 year career in public education. Held positions of teacher, assistant principal, principal, director, assistant superintendent, and superintendent of both Gilroy and Pasadena Unified School Districts.

Walter Glines

No information provided



Trustee Area 5

Richard Perez

Age: 49

Family: Wife (29 years); Two Sons (27, 30); Two Grandkids (9,10)

Previously held elected or appointed office: Chairman Community Action Board, Vice-Chairman Workforce Development Board, Commissioner District 2 City of Hollister

Current occupation: Small Business Owner; Retired telecommunications specialist, 20 years with Alcatel-Lucent

Past political campaigns: Board of Supervisor District 3 2018

Campaign slogan: “Quality Education is my Community Commitment”



Jeanie Wallace

Age: 60

Family: husband: Ken Johnson (also a teacher); daughter: Kenisha, 21 (UCLA student); son: Geoffrey, 17 (Sobrato HS senior)

Previously held elected or appointed office: San Benito County Democratic Central Committee Chair

Current occupation: high school social studies teacher (Sobrato High School)

Campaign slogan: Education is for Everyone



Trustee Area 7

Mike Alcorn

Age: 56

Family: two children – Bryan and Alyssa Alcorn, both San Benito HS graduates. Bryan recent CAL graduate and software engineer, Alyssa is junior at CSU Chico studying nursing.

Previously held elected or appointed office: elected to Board of Directors for Sunnyslope County Water District (SCWD) in 2014; appointed to serve on four San Benito Civil Grand Juries.

Current occupation: IT project manager, business information analyst

Campaign slogan: Gavilan–Your College. Your Future. Close to Home.



Irma C. González

Age: 60

Family: Married with four children and two grandchildren

Previously held elected or appointed office: none

Current occupation: Website Designer

Campaign slogan if applicable: Fairness. Accountability. Future



Jason Hopkins

Age: 37

Family: Single

Current occupation: Independent Sales Representative

Campaign slogan: Students First



Gilroy Unified School District

Board of Education

(4 at-large seats)



Enrique Diaz

Age: 47

Family: Wife: CHS english Schoolteacher, Daughter: 2nd year CHS, Son: 2nd year MIT, nephew: Fresno CC

Current occupation: Computer Engineer, formerly of Apple Inc.

Campaign slogan: “Our most urgent and pressing question is ‘what are you doing for others?’” —MLK



Tuyen Fiack

Age: 46

Family: Husband (works for SCC Probation Dept. Juvenile Division, son age 21 and daughter age 15 (going to Gilroy HS)

Current occupation: Executive Director for Silicon Valley FACES,nonprofit that builds inclusive communities free of bias, bigotry and violence through educational programs in schools.

Campaign slogan: Our students, Our future, Our responsibility. Let’s do it together!



Anisha Munshi

Age: 52

Family: My husband and I have two daughters and both have attended Gilroy Unified schools from kindergarten to 12th grade

Current Occupation: Director of Human Resources. I worked for GUSD from 2002 – 2016 and served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.



Linda Piceno

Age: 66

Family: Two adult sons, attended GUSD K-12

Previously held elected or appointed office: GUSD school board incumbent

Current occupation: Retired in 2007 after 32 years with GUSD

Past political campaigns: 2014 GUSD