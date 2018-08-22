Hot rods brighten Monterey Street

Hot weather had people searching for shade at this year’s Garlic City Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 18.

The event, hosted by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, went on for several days and included a midweek “Show & Shine,” a parade of cars, and finally culminated in the Garlic City Car Show along Monterey Street in the downtown area. Event-goers enjoyed music on three stages, festival food, more than 40 booths and a family fun zone.

The show attracted hundreds of vehicles including classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods and custom rides.

A delight to people of all ages, this engineer rolled through town inviting folks to the family fun zone during the Garlic City Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Ranelle Ameln and 7-month-old Bailey sit for a spell in a black 1932 Ford Coupe during the Garlic City Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 18.