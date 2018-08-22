Road work on First Street Wednesday to Friday

Starting Wednesday morning through Friday, the City of Gilroy is advising commuters to expect congestion on First Stree because of ongoing road infrastructure work. Because of continuing sewer line work, lane closures and detours will be in place Wednesday and Friday from 9 am to 3 pm and on Thursday from 9 am to 12 am.

“Investing in our city’s sewer and water infrastructure needs is essential in helping to protect our water resources and supporting the health and safety of our community,” said Gilroy Public Works Director Girum Awoke in a press release.

Road work will continue after the sewer rehabilitation is complete. Work to rehab water lines will commence soon after and will last through summer 2019. After work on both the sewer and water lines is complete, Caltrans will repave the road First Street/Highway 152.

“By nature, construction projects can be disruptive to communities,” Awoke said. “We are committed to minimizing these impacts to both residents and businesses by working with the contractors to minimize disruptions and ensuring open and frequent communication with our

community.“

The City of Gilroy will host an open house to discuss the ongoing First Street infrastructure projects on Aug. 28 at the Multi-Purpose room at Brownell Middle School from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.