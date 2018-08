Resident of San Jose. Mr. Silva passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on July 25, 2018.

Memorial services will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Darling-Fischer Garden at 471 E. Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95112.



Burial will be held in private in Edinbug, Texas.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the California Future Farmers of America Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.