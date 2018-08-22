Rosso pulls out of GUSD race

After nearly a decade of service on the Gilroy Unified School District’s Board of Trustees, local businessman Jaime Rosso announced he has pulled out of the upcoming Nov. 6 election.

“It has been immensely rewarding and my great honor to serve these past 18 years as a school board member for the Gilroy Unified School District,” said Rosso, who gave official notification Aug. 15 to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters to withdraw his name from the candidates list.

With Rosso out of the mix and four GUSD at-large seats up for election, the other four candidates who filed and qualified will be automatically appointed to the board. Therefore, they will not appear of the Nov. ballot.

Current Board President Linda Piceno, 66, is the lone incumbent returning to the dais. She will be joined by newcomers Enrique Diaz, 47, a computer engineer; Tuyen Fiack, 46, an executive director for an educational nonprofit; and Anisha Munshi, 52, a former GUSD administrator and teacher.

“I am confident in the progress that is being made with our caring and dedicated staff and with the caliber of the highly qualified candidates who have stepped up to serve on the Board of Education,” Rosso said. “For this reason, I have decided it is time to step down to focus on other important personal matters.”’

Two other incumbents who did not seek re-election in November were Patricia Midtgaard and Heather Bass.

Other GUSD board members whose terms are not up until 2020 are James Pace, BC Doyle and Mark Good.