SV welcomes students, staff for new year

Third-year principal Patricia Mondragón, along with new assistant principal Zane Boehlke and academic counselors Lilia Cisnero and Claudia Valencia, helped South Valley Middle School staff welcome back 865 students to the IOOF Avenue campus Aug. 16 for the start of the 2018-19 school year.

“We have a very dedicated and knowledgeable administrative team that will definitely continue to provide the socio-emotional and academic support our students need in order to excel,” Mondragón said.

South Valley added 12 new teachers to its 46-member faculty this year, which instructs sixth- through eighth-grade students.

“We have several changes in our teaching staff, and I’m happy to say that we have already seen positive changes throughout the campus,” Mondragón said. “I look forward to supporting my entire team in order for them to be able to provide engaging and relevant instruction through the use of innovative teaching strategies.”

South Valley is a one-to-one Chromebook school, where students “use this technology in a way that will allow teachers and students to leverage new opportunities for personalized instruction and learning,” according to Mondragón.

“The excitement of the first day of school was felt as students entered the gates and were welcomed by many of our Tiger staff,” she added. “You could also see the students’ enthusiasm as they reunited after the summer with friends.”