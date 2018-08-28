It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Jennie Lugo aka “Big Mama”, at the age of 55.



Jennie Lugo was very strong willed, head strong, feisty and very independent person even after her aneurysm in 2009. She hated the word no or that she could not do something. She will be greatly missed.



Preceded in death by her son Israel Lugo, niece Cassandra Chavez, sister Yvonne Beltran and Father John Beltran.

Survived by her mother and step-father Doris and Jr Madrid. Sisters Doreen Chavez, Ruthie Beltran, Beckie Beltran, Dora Beltran, and Maria Beltran. Brothers John Chavez, Keith Chavez and Joel Madrid. Her children Sabrina Lugo, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Jack Lugo, Alberto Lugo and Step-son David Lopez. Jennie had 33 grandchildren and one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a viewing at Habing Family Funeral Home September 2, 2018. Viewing will be from 11am – 3pm and services to start at 3pm.



There will be a reception for her family and friends at 265 Martin St. Gilroy, CA 95020.



