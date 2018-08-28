John L. Hendrickson

John, 81, Gilroy, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2018, after a lengthy illness.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Juanita, his three children: Anita Hendrickson-Gilroy, Jerry (Jeanine) Hendrickson-Emmet, Idaho, Rich (Lisa) Hendrickson-Mount Holly, North Carolina and one granddaughter, Taylor Hendrickson-Emmet, Idaho. Other family members include his sister, Jean (Sam) Estes, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins spread across the United States.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Katherine Hendrickson.



Born and raised in Ohio, John moved his family to California in 1970 to pursue his work as a carpenter. John retired after many years as first a carpenter and then as a business agent for the local carpenters’ union.



John was an avid fan of football, having been a player in high school, then coaching his sons during their early years, and also as a fan of professional football. He was a fan of both the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers. Other outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and camping were life-long hobbies for him. John was always interested in military history and anything staring his favorite actor, John Wayne.



Services will be private.



