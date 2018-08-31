All eyes on art

Gilroy Public Library helps kids discover art

By Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
Members of the Folklorico México en la Piel children’s dance group from Hollister provided the entertainment at the Kids Discover Arts event. Credit: Scott Hinrichs
Share

Kids eager to get their hands dirty gathered in the paseo near the Gilroy Library for its Kids Discover Arts event on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The event was well-attended and offered a variety of projects, including chalk designs, paper making, drawing, watercolor painting and other creative activities led by local artists.

A vibrant display of entertainment was provided by Folklorico México en la Piel, a large children’s folkloric dance group from Hollister.

The dance troupe provided an excellent program and wowed the crowd with their colorful dance artistry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave your comments