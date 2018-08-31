All eyes on art

Kids eager to get their hands dirty gathered in the paseo near the Gilroy Library for its Kids Discover Arts event on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The event was well-attended and offered a variety of projects, including chalk designs, paper making, drawing, watercolor painting and other creative activities led by local artists.

A vibrant display of entertainment was provided by Folklorico México en la Piel, a large children’s folkloric dance group from Hollister.

The dance troupe provided an excellent program and wowed the crowd with their colorful dance artistry.