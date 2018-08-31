Pizza place catches fire twice in recent weeks

In the early morning of Aug. 24 between 7 and 8am, a fire broke out on the roof of Pinocchio’s Pizza, 8400 Church St. in Gilroy.



Mary Gutierrez, a Gilroy fire division chief, said no one was hurt in the fire. She said a possible electrical fire had not been ruled out and that the investigation into how the fire started was continuing.



In a series of Facebook posts, Pinocchio’s thanked customers for reaching out following the fire. The posts also said this was the second roof fire at the business in recent weeks.



The last post, written Aug. 27 read, “Thank you to all the customers who have checked on us after our second fire in the last few weeks. We are all fine and still open for business! We appreciate all of the kind people who have been concerned; once again, a big thank you to the Gilroy Fire Department and CalFire for extinguishing the fire! See you all soon!”



The first post sharing updates on the fire was written Aug. 17.