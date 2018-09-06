Healed owl soars

More than 100 local wine and nature lovers gathered at Aver Family Vineyards, 2900 Soma Way, Gilroy, to witness the release of a rehabilitated barn owl Sunday, Sept. 2.

The release, coordinated by the Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center (WERC), took place at dusk, and owl watchers were invited to bring along a picnic and take part in libations sold by Aver Family Vineyards. WERC representatives were on site with staff owls Barnadette to discuss WERC’s wildlife education and rehabilitation programs.

For more information, visit: werc-ca.org.