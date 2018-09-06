Phase two of sewer work set for Sept. 10

The rehabilitation of an aging sewer line along First Street from Wayland Lane to Monterey Street in Gilroy was completed in late August, the first phase of multi-year project to repair and replace sewer and water mains along First Street.

Phase two of a three-phase plan for the First Street Infrastructure Improvements Project begins next week, city officials said.



The water line replacement will begin Sept. 10 and will replace 16-inch pipe with a 24-inch pipe along the stretch from Santa Teresa Boulevard to Monterey Street. Said Laura Cunningham, head of public outreach for the project.



“The contractor anticipates six to eight hours of temporary periodic water shut-offs while the new line is being connected to the existing cross street water line,” Cunningham added.



She said First Street residents will receive two written notices, one two weeks prior to a water shut-off and one 72 hours before. Residents will also get an in-person 72-hour notice about the time and length of the water service interruption.



Construction will take place from 9am till 3pm on Monday through Friday.



A public outreach meeting was held Aug. 28 to answer public questions and to provide a timeline for work being done.



Project manager Julie Behzad said at the meeting, “At no time will [motorists] not be able to use First Street.” She explained that there will be one lane open in both directions of traffic at all times during the project. Behzad, however, did advise the public to allow for extra time when using the road.



Cunningham said, “In anticipation of the meeting, door-to-door visits were conducted along First Street, and it gave us an opportunity to personally invite community members and update them on the project and remind them of how to obtain updated project information.”



Behzad said at the meeting that driveways may be blocked at certain times, but that residents will be notified so they can move their cars before work starts at 9am.



The team does not anticipate construction affecting parking at businesses on First Street, Cunningham said. “There are no anticipated parking impacts to businesses currently. If during the construction process impacts are going to be encountered, field crews will work with businesses to accommodate access.”

Following completion of the water line replacement in the summer of 2019, phase three will take place, according to the city plan.

That phase involves a pavement improvement project completed by Caltrans, which will repave the road from Santa Teresa Boulevard to Route 101. This will not start until after the water line replacement is completed.



Project staff at the meeting recommended that residents check for updates before using First Street to ensure they anticipate any delays. Cunningham said updated project information will be posted on the city’s Facebook page and Nextdoor, as well as Gilroy’s Public Works and the city’s Twitter page. For questions, call the project helpline at 408.220.6025 or email [email protected]