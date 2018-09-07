James Montgomery Frantzich, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and family on Friday, August 24, 2018. He fought a long and courageous battle against Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He is survived by his loving wife of almost sixty-five years, Rita Hartley Frantzich, who was throughout their lives together, his steadfast support. In addition, he leaves his children Kevin (Susan), Maureen, and Mark (Linda). James, known as Pa to his family, will be missed by his many grandchildren whom he cherished and of whom he was very proud. He was blessed with several great-grandchildren and held them dear.



James was born on June 29, 1933 to Richard and Selma Frantzich. He was the youngest of seven children and was reared in Hanford, California. A graduate of Hanford Union High School, he moved with his parents to Gilroy in 1951. James and Rita met there and were married in 1953.

James built a career in the construction industry, working for Renz Construction before starting his own business, Frantzich Construction in 1960. Known to many as Jim, he applied his expertise in both commercial and residential construction projects. James had a strong work ethic that he passed along to his family. He shared the skills of his craft with his sons who continue this tradition in the family construction business.



An athlete, James always had a passion for tennis. He enjoyed the game from high school through adulthood, playing for Gavilan College, in Gilroy, and in Aptos. He was also known for his skill in riding dirt bikes and would often ride at Hollister Hills and New Idria. Many remember his ability to ride up – and down ­the toughest hills.



James was an avid reader and eager conversationalist. He cherished knowledge and was conversant with a wide range of topics. He loved to discuss and debate scientific, philosophical, and political perspectives, and topics involving linguistics. He was an accomplished musician and spoke fluent Spanish.



James was a man of deep faith, and he will be greatly missed. Godspeed.

Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Habing Family Funeral Home, 129 4th St, Gilroy, CA.

Family would appreciate donations to Lymphoma Research Foundation.

