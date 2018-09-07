Rolando C. Lopez

Rolando was born in Brownsville TX, on November 5, 1951. Son of the late Antonio G Lopez and Elodia Lopez. He attended Faulk Junior High in Texas, and Graduated from Gilroy High School, in 1971. He attended Gavilan College, with a degree in Administration of Justice.



Rolando passed away on July 26, 2018 surrounded by his Loving Family. Rolando was preceded in Death by his Father Antonio G. Lopez, and Mother Elodia Lopez. He is survived by his sons, Rolando Lopez, Jr., Richard Lopez, daughter Ronnica Lopez, and eight Grandchildren. Brothers, Francisco Lopez, Silverio Lopez (Ann), Edward Lopez (Emily), David Lopez (Evelyn) and sister, Irma Siqueiros (Art).



He was well loved and will be greatly missed.



Services will be held on September 14, 2018 at 11am, at Our Lady Chapel at St Mary’s Church, 11 First St., Gilroy, CA.



Interment following the Service