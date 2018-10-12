Pick of the the patch

For much of the country, the fall season means cooler weather, changing leaves and pumpkin spice. Where there is no cool weather to be had, we’ll settle for pumpkins—lots of them—in all shapes and sizes.

Uesugi Farms, a South Valley grower in Morgan Hill, brings the crowds to its farm, where its annual Pumpkin Park is a central fall attraction.

The Pumpkin Park is only a one-month operation, opening Oct. 1 and closing up for the year after Halloween. The park, which is open every day during October, employs close to 200 people and can attract 10,000 or more visitors per day over the course of October.



On Saturday, Oct. 13, Uesugi Farms will host the highlight of its fall season at the Pumpkin Park with the 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, when mind-bogglingly large pumpkins from all over Northern California will be weighed. The owner of the heaviest pumpkin wins a prize of $7 … per pound. For the fattest pumpkins that can reach weights of close to 2,000 pounds, that’s a nice payday.

The park is located at 14485 Monterey Road.

