Property taxes due Nov. 1

Santa Clara County’s Department of Tax and Collections Department has mailed out the 2018-19 property tax bills to all property owners and tax payments are due Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 16 press release.

The California Revenue and Taxation Code Section 2610.5 does not relieve a property owner of the responsibility to make timely payments because he or she did not receive a tax bill.

Property owners whose taxes are paid by their lending agency receive a tax bill marked “copy” indicating that the original statement was sent to the lending agency.

Property owners who have not received a bill by Nov. 1 should call the tax Information line at (408) 808-7900 and request a copy of their tax bill. Property tax bills are also available online at sccdtac.org.

Unpaid property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5pm Dec. 10. At that time, a 10 percent penalty and a $20 cost will be added to the unpaid balance.

Taxpayers should mail tax installment payments, along with the first installment stub, to the Department of Tax and Collections, PO Box 60534, City of Industry, CA, 91716-0534. All payments must be postmarked Dec. 10 or earlier to avoid penalties.

To avoid penalties, the Department of Tax and Collections recommends mailing payments early or obtaining a proof of mailing receipt from the post office. Checks are accepted by mail, but cash is not. Cash payments must be made in person at the Department of Tax and Collections, East Wing, 6th, Floor, 70 West Hedding St. San Jose, CA 95110.

To pay taxes with a credit card, debit card or eCheck, visit the Department of Tax and Collections’ website at sccdtac.org. eCheck payments are free. A convenience fee is associated with credit or debit card payments and must be paid by the taxpayer.



New this year

The Department of Tax and Collections has acquired a cashiering system to assist in the timely processing of payments received in the department. Payments made in person at the office will be processed within 48 hours.

Also new this year, property owners will be able to view the allocation of the one percent county levy collected by their tax rate area online at wheredotaxesgo.org.

Property owners also can take advantage of the partial payment program launched last year, and make multiple partial payments on each installment, with penalties placed on the unpaid portion only, after the payment deadline.

Property owners who would like more information about paying their taxes can visit the Department of Tax and Collections’ website at sccdtac.org or call (408) 808-7900. They can sign up to receive general email information related to the annual secured tax bill by subscribing to the website.