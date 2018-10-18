County creates guide for children’s issues

With nearly 438,000 children living in Santa Clara County, it is important elected officials and voters understand how funding and policy decisions impact children’s lives, according to an Oct. 11 announcement from the County Office of Education.

In partnership with the Local Early Education Planning Council, Kids in Common, and Strong Start of Santa Clara County, the County Office of Education has launched an online Voter’s Guide on Children’s Issues at sccvoteforkids.org.

“Early Childhood Education and high-quality schools from kindergarten through twelfth-grade is a priority for our Board of Education and our office,” said County Superintendent Mary Ann Dewan. “If we are going to close the achievement gap for all students, the foundation begins with high quality preschool and access for all children.”

The Voter’s Guide for Children’s Issues was created to ensure that the needs of children are not lost in a long list of priorities, according to county staff. Decisions made today about investing in children’s safety, health, education and economic security have long-term effects on the quality of life in Santa Clara County.

This Voter’s Guide is informational only and no endorsement of any candidate is intended, according to county staff. Candidates running for selected local, state or federal offices were asked five questions about their priorities for children. Candidates were given several weeks to respond to the survey. The responses are in their words and are unedited. While the partnership attempted to contact every candidate, they were unable to reach more than 35 of the candidates for selected offices.

“Our hope is that voters will take the time to review the Voter’s Guide to make informed decisions regarding candidates running for school board trustees, city council members, county supervisors, and state legislators. Truly, our children are counting on you,” Dr. Dewan said.