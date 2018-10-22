Julia M. Viarengo passed away in the comfort of her home on October 5, 2018. Born in Gilroy to Carmen and Teresa Filice, she was 102 years old.

Julia was preceded in death by her husband Frank Viarengo, sister Marietta Filice, brothers Michael A. Filice and Carmen E. Filice and nephew Steven Filice. She leaves behind her nephews Jeffrey Filice (Aptos) and Alan Viarengo (Gilroy), niece Deborah Filice Anderson (Santa Cruz) and sister-in-law Aurora Viarengo. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and Godchildren.



Julia worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the Filice & Perrelli Canning Company and Sunsweet Growers in Gilroy. She and Frank moved to Watsonville and eventually settled in Salinas in the early 1960’s. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Leslie Foote, the VNA/Hospice and Central Coast Senior Services. It was through their skilled and compassionate care that Julia remained comfortably at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 beginning at 11:00am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Avenue, Spreckels, CA 93962.



Memorial contributions to your favorite charity would be welcome.

Cards of condolence may be sent to Julia’s family c/o Struve & Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 W. San Luis St., Salinas 93901 or visiting struveandlaporte.com. Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.



Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com