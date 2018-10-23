Gilroy, MH teachers among those recognized by county

Morgan Hill Unified School District’s Debra Chappell and Gilroy Unified School District’s Rachael Cornaggia are among 36 top teachers who were honored “for their excellence in the classroom, commitment to professional development and dedication to students, school and community,” in recognition ceremonies Oct. 22 in Campbell.

The Fremont Union High School Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Joe Kelly, kicked off the evening’s festivities with performances during a reception. The event continued with Broadway highlights performed by more than 40 students from Westmont High School Musical Theatre.

The evening’s emcees included County Superintendent Mary Ann Dewan, and Ron Gonzales, president and CEO of the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley and former Mayor of San Jose.

Debra Chappell

Chappell, who teaches at Barrett Elementary School, was recognized as Morgan Hill’s 2018 Teacher of the Year in May. Chappell was joined by all the teachers of the year for each MHUSD school site at the May 15 school board meeting.

Cornaggia is a math teacher at Gilroy’s South Valley Middle School.

Rachel Cornaggia