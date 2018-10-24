Police: Man exposed himself to teen at GHS

Gilroy Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for an adult male who exposed himself to a teenager just outside Gilroy High School Tuesday morning.

At 7:18am Oct. 23, a female student was approached by the man, who was in black sedan, according to a press release from Gilroy Police Department. The man exposed himself to the student as she entered the back parking lot of GHS from Princevalle Street.

The student ran onto campus from the back parking lot and reported the incident to GHS administrators, police said.

The suspect is described as a heavy set, dark-complected male in his early 20s, with black hair in a buzz cut, according to police. He was wearing a blue sports tank top. His vehicle was described as an older model black four-door sedan with black rims.

Gilroy Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the crime can call GPD at (408) 846-0350.

