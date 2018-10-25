Blankley and Bracco top all in contributions

In the race for City Council two candidates have out-raised the others

The competitive race for four open City Council seats continues to tighten as candidates continue to raise large war chests. Two incumbents, Dion Bracco and Marie Blankley, are the top campaign fundraisers.



Bracco and Blankley are each running for re-election to a four-year council term.



All campaign contribution filings are available to the public, at the city clerk’s office or through the City of Gilroy’s online election portal.



The Dispatch pulled some filings and spoke to candidates about notable contributions\. To view a complete list of filings, visit https://www.cityofgilroy.org/362/Elections-Voter-Information



Incumbent Dan Harney and challenger Carol Marques are vying for a two-year seat on the council. Harney has outraised Marques, almost doubling her contribution total.



Dan Harney

Harney has outraised Marques in the battle for the two-year seat with a total of $18,840 in monetary contributions.



Dan Harney

Some notable filings include $500 from Deborah M. Sorrenso Corona, sales manager for Kiper Homes; $100 from Morgan Hill City Councilmember Larry Carr; $200 from South Valley Property Management; $750 from the James Group; $750 from Reggeri-Jensen-Azar Planners;

$300 from Hewell & Sheedy Construction; $500 from Bruce’s Tire Inc.; and $500 from Alpine Landscapes.



Harney said he has taken several approaches to fundraising, including a letter he wrote that went out to supporters in the beginning of his campaign and PayPal contributions that can be made through his campaign website.



He told the Dispatch that more than 80 percent of his campaign funds have come through local donations from “people who appreciate the work and improvements I have made to our community since being on council.”



Among the contributions made to Harney’s campaign were some from developer groups or individuals who contributed large sums. Harney told the Dispatch the developers he has accepted contributions from are local, and that this was a conscious decision and reflects his commitment to supporting the local economy.



“Friends of mine who have land in Gilroy, such as Gary Gilmore a local landowner, and Dany Fiero, a local farmer, have contributed and did so in my past elections,” said Harney. “Realtors who have made contributions include longtime family friends and local Realtors from Intero and Coldwell. I have had many offers for donations from large developers, and I refused their donations just as I did in the last election.”



He said the loan he chose to give his campaign was to cover initial costs for campaign purposes such as website and filing fees.



Harney told the Dispatch that overall he considers his campaign a grassroots effort. “Equally important to contributions are the costs associated with the campaign,” said Harney. “I chose to do a grassroots campaign and only used local community volunteers and vendors to help run my campaign.”



Carol Marques

Marques has raised $8,324 in monetary contributions, with a $3,000 loan from herself and $533 in non-monetary contributions for a total of $11,857 for her campaign.



Carol Marques

Some notable contributions to Marques’ campaign are $600 from Carolyn Tognetti, a founder of Gilroy Growing Smarter who is also Marques’ treasurer listed on her filings.



Marques said her decision to give her campaign a loan was to cover initial costs. “I loaned my campaign money because I needed start-up funds since I started campaigning after Aug. 10,” said Marques.



She told the Dispatch she has reached out to supporters for contributions through a fundraising dinner and personalized letters. Marques said, “Other than a donation from the South Bay Democratic Club, I am totally citizen funded.”



In the race for the four-year seat, Bracco has out-raised all other candidates and incumbents.



Peter Leroe-Muñoz

Leroe-Muñoz loaned his campaign $21,012.80 over several filing periods in smaller increments.

Peter Leroe-Muñoz

While he said he has not actively been seeking contributions, Leroe-Muñoz said he has received donations from individuals and local organizations.



Dependent on the amount, Lero-Muñoz may have to file again before the election.



“Fundraising has taken a back seat to constituent outreach,” said Leroe-Muõz. “Thus far, I’ve personally met with nearly 1,000 voters during my meetings and door-to-door canvassing.”

Tim Renggli

Renggli has not filed any contributions and told the Dispatch he is not actively fundraising and is not accepting contributions.



Tim Renggli

“I have actually turned down a couple of donations because I do not want to feel that I should be obligated to vote a certain way just because I received a donation from an individual or organization,” said Renggli.



He does not believe this has affected his ability to campaign. “I am not accepting donations because my vote is not for sale,” said Renggli. “I am an advocate the entire city of Gilroy and its residents, not any individual or organization.”



Reid Lerner

Lerner received $1,100 in monetary contributions and $6,000 in loans for a total of $7100.



Reid Lerner

He began his campaign with a cash balance of $2,506 that was left over from a loan he had given his 2017 campaign. The original loan was $15,000.



Lerner did not respond to the Dispatch’s request for comment on his filings.



Tom Fischer

Fischer recently filed an updated list of contributions ahead of the Oct. 26 filing deadline. His campaign has now raised $19,834 in monetary contributions and $119.76 in non-monetary contributions for a total of $19,953.76.



Tom Fischer

Some of his notable filings are $1,000 from the James Group, $750 from UA Local 38 COPE Fund, $750 from UA Local 230 PAC, $750 from UA Local 447 Political Fund, $750 from UA Local 246 COPE Committee, $750 from Sprinkler Fitters Local 483 PAC Kauffman, & Gable Assoc. Inc. and $750 from Carolyn Tognetti of Gilroy Growing Smarter.



Fischer told the Dispatch that he has taken an active approach to fundraising, reaching out to supporters and beyond. “This year I decided to reach out to my local union and labor organizations as well,” said Fischer.



In explaining the political action committee contributions to his campaign, Fischer said he had many personal connections to the groups. “I am a member of Plumbers UA Local 393. I requested help and support from them,” said Fischer. “I also applied for and received an endorsement from South Bay Labor. They have affiliates that you can also solicit if you receive their endorsement.”



Fischer said a lot of the committees listed on his filings are associated with Plumbing UA. “The UA is United Association, which is the national affiliation that all plumbing unions in the US belong to. C.O.P.E. represents Committee on Political Education.”



During a previous campaign, Fischer had loaned his campaign $7,500. He said this was mostly paid off and used to cover campaign expenses that exceeded contributions. With a remaining $1,000 on the loan, Fischer said he will pay the balance at the end of his campaign if he is able.



“Contributions to my campaign come from a wide range of sources; friends, family, businesses, developers, individual supporters and unions. I have made no promises or commitments to any of these sources,” said Fischer. “They support my campaign because we share ideals, values and perspective on issues that are important to them.”



Dion Bracco

Bracco has outraised all other incumbents and candidates and recently updated his filings with $8,929 in monetary contributions and $22,500 in loans for a total of $31,429.



Dion Bracco

Some of his notable contributions include $500 from TUT Brothers Estates, $750 from Gilpac, $250 from Curries Associates, $250 from Hewell & Sheedy and $400 from Carolyn Tognetti of Gilroy Growing Smarter.



Bracco said he loaned his campaign the $22,500 because he did not want to feel beholden to anyone. “I’m a firm believer that when someone’s giving you a lot of money, they’re expecting something in return,” said Bracco.



He said he would rather give his own money to his campaign “than take a lot of money from developers.”



However, Bracco said he has been fundraising and wrote letters to supporters who had contributed in the past. Bracco said developers he has listed on his filings were personal friends.



Marie Blankley

Blankley raised slightly less Bracco; with no loans yet to her campaign, she has $28,739 in total.



Marie Blankley

Some of her notable filings include, $750 from Gary Gillmor, $750 from Fatemeh Gillmor, $750 from W.A Christopher of Christopher Ranch, $500 from Teresa Costa, Controller at Christopher Ranch, $500 from Robinson & Moretti Inc., $350 from Willowbrook Development LLC, $500 from Perma-Green Hydroseeding Inc., $500 from Dan Mitchell, CFO of Heinzen Manufacturing, $750 from Ehsan Rezvan DDS MS Inc. and $250 from Maxima Realty Group.



Mayor Roland Velasco, who is up for re-election in 2020, also donated $100 to Blankley’s campaign.



Blankley said her approach to fundraising is to set a goal and reach out to supporters. She said her success in fundraising has come with starting early and maintaining a personal relationship with supporters.



She said that her known pro-business stance is what has drawn companies to contribute to her campaign. “I want to expand our local economy and bring jobs to Gilroy,” said Blankley. “My commitment to a vibrant and diversified economy has earned me the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce.”