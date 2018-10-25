BMX track planned for Christmas Hill Park

Pump it up, Gilroy.



BMX bike riders should be pumped, because the Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Oct. 15 to go ahead with plans to build a one-acre BMX pump track in Christmas Hill Park. The track, which will feature a jump track and a track for toddlers, will come at no cost to the city aside from in-kind donations.



“We’ve been working on this a long time, but it never reached this point,” said Bike and Pedestrian Committee Chairman Zach Hilton.



The council agreed to a memorandum of understanding to contract with BMX pump track designer Alex Fowler, lead builder and founder of Action Sports Construction, to build a track that will require almost 10,000 cubic feet of dirt. The track will cost between $29,500 and $40,000 to build.



Jim and Mary Garcia, founders of Garlic City BMX, and parents will seek corporate and grassroots funding, said Hilton. The Garcias are the parents of Gilroy BMX legends Joey and Jimmy Garcia. Joey is a three-time gold medalist in the X-Games.



The track still needs to pass environmental review for air quality, natural habitat, flooding and noise concerns. The track must also be set 100 feet back from Uvas Creek.



According to the City Council agenda prepared by city staff, two site options are located near the Miller Red Barn on the west side of Christmas Hill Park. These options also meet parking, restrooms and proximity to the existing bike path.



The final plan should come before City Council in late November or December.