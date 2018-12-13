Enrollment opens at Gavilan

Prospective students can now enroll in winter and spring session classes at Gavilan College, which offers a variety of courses at five locations as well as online: the main campus is in Gilroy, with additional instructional sites in San Jose’s Coyote Valley, Morgan Hill, San Martin (aviation only) and Hollister.

Winter Intersession runs from Jan. 2, 2019 through Jan. 25, 2019. Spring Semester begins Jan. 28, 2019 and runs through May 24, 2019. The Aviation Maintenance Technology program begins Jan. 10.

The cost for California residents is $46 per unit versus $279 per unit for out-of-state residents. Financial aid is available. First-year students who graduated from a California high school may be eligible for free tuition through the Gavilan Promise program.

Gavilan offers academic programs leading to Associate in Arts (AA) degrees, Associate in Science (AS) degrees, Associate in Arts for Transfer (AAT), and Associate in Science for Transfer (AST) degrees. The AAT and AST degrees provide a clear pathway to transfer to California State University, University of California and private universities.

Career programs leading to degrees, certificates and employment are offered in Administration of Justice, Aviation Maintenance Technology, Business and Accounting, Child Development, Cosmetology, Computer Science, Digital Media, Drone Technology, HVAC, Nursing, and Water Resources Management. Not-for-credit career programs include phlebotomy, Veterinary Technology, Dental Assisting, and Pharmacy Technology. Noncredit instruction is offered in English as a Second Language and GED preparation.Apply for winter intersession and spring semester classes at gavilan.edu/