Police determine school threat is false

A social media threat late Wednesday night caught the attention of Gilroy Police, who determined by Thursday morning the fears of a potential school shooting were unfounded.

Late in the evening of Dec. 12, an unknown person posted photos of rifles on Snapchat and made threats suggesting a school shooting would occur, according to a press release from Gilroy Police Department.

Gilroy Police received several calls from concerned parents and students regarding the social media posts. Officers “diligently investigated the threats,” which included making contact with Snapchat and AT&T, police said. Local police determined the IP address used to post the threatening messages originated from an address in Florida. Gilroy PD notified local authorities in Florida so they could take appropriate action.

“Given this information, we have determined this is not a local threat,” Gilroy police said. “GPD takes any threat of school violence seriously and we encourage our community to report any suspicious social media posts or concerning behavior.”