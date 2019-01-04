Homeless man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man in San Martin after he sexually assaulted a woman who had been helping him survive on the streets in recent months, according to authorities.

About 6:30pm Jan. 2, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in South County on a report of a sexual assault, reads a Jan. 3 press release. The victim, a female adult, told deputies that she was raped by a local transient, identified as Sharwian Bobian.

The victim and her family had been providing assistance to Bobian, 43, due to his lack of a home and means of living, authorities said. Over the past several months, the family had provided Bobian with food, toiletries and a heater to keep him warm in the recent cold weather.

On the evening of Jan. 1, the victim visited Bobian at his regular makeshift shelter on the 14000 block of Llagas Avenue in San Martin. The reason the woman visited the shelter—which was assembled with a series of tarps and shopping carts—was to deliver food and supplies to Bobian, authorities said. The woman told deputies that Bobian raped her inside the makeshift shelter.

Deputies located Bobian at his shelter and took him into custody, police said. He was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Sharwian Bobian

As of Jan. 4, the county Department of Corrections website lists Bobian as “not in custody.”

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate this case. Anyone with further information about Bobian or this incident can call the sheriff’s Sexual Assault Investigative Unit at (408) 808-4500.





