Wednesday, November 28, 2018 Doug Nelsen passed away from an unexpected illness. Doug’s last days were spent at his home with family.

Doug was born in April 1944 in San Francisco, CA to Rose Puls and Howard Nelsen. Doug was an accomplished mechanic and carpenter. He and his predeceased wife, Karen settled in Gilroy, CA where they had a thriving llama farm.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Howard, his mother, Rose, his wife, Karen, and step-son, Jeffrey Steiner. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Frank, his son Todd, step-daughters, Lisa and Lesli Steiner, step-son, David Steiner, grandchildren Nicole and Derek, great-grandchild, Jayden, and his niece, Rose Roth, and nephews, Vince and Tony Frank.

Doug was much loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at One o’clock atHabing Family Funeral Home, 129 Fourth Street, Gilroy.