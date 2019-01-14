Frank Parra Sanchez, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018Husband of Roberta Flores Sanchez of Gilroy. Father of Jerry Sanchez (Connie) of Sanger, CA, Frank Sanchez & Rudy Sanchez both of Gilroy, Veronica Sanchez of Morgan Hill and Jesse Sanchez (Peggy) of Gilroy and the late Gloria Rivera. Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather of many. Brother of Eddie Sanchez & Ray Sanchez both of Gilroy and the late Jesus, Fred, Henry, Fernando and Sarah. Late parents Francisco & Soledad Sanchez.

Army Veteran of World War II. Active member of St. Mary’s Church and the Gilroy Veteran’s Honor Guard & Color Guard. He worked as a machinist at BeGe Manufacturing. Enjoyed fishing, camping and gatherings with family and friends.Visitation Thursday, January 3, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home with Vigil at St. Mary’s Church at 7:00 PM

Funeral Mass Friday, January 4, 2019 – 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church. Burial with Veteran honors to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Reception to follow at Gilroy Veteran’s Hall, 74 W, 6th Street, Gilroy.