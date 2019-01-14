Frank Parra Sanchez

June 06, 1923 - December 29, 2018

By submitted -
Share

Frank Parra Sanchez, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018Husband of Roberta Flores Sanchez of Gilroy. Father of Jerry Sanchez (Connie) of Sanger, CA, Frank Sanchez & Rudy Sanchez both of Gilroy, Veronica Sanchez of Morgan Hill and Jesse Sanchez (Peggy) of Gilroy and the late Gloria Rivera. Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather of many. Brother of Eddie Sanchez & Ray Sanchez both of Gilroy and the late Jesus, Fred, Henry, Fernando and Sarah. Late parents Francisco & Soledad Sanchez.

Army Veteran of World War II. Active member of St. Mary’s Church and the Gilroy Veteran’s Honor Guard & Color Guard. He worked as a machinist at BeGe Manufacturing. Enjoyed fishing, camping and gatherings with family and friends.Visitation Thursday, January 3, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home with Vigil at St. Mary’s Church at 7:00 PM

Funeral Mass Friday, January 4, 2019 – 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church. Burial with Veteran honors to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Reception to follow at Gilroy Veteran’s Hall, 74 W, 6th Street, Gilroy.

SHARE
Previous articleMary Gomez Valenzuela
Next articleDoug Nelsen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave your comments