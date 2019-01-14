Mary Gomez Valenzuela

Mary (Maria) Gomez Valenzuela, age 92, passed away peacefully in her home on December 26th, 2018 in Gilroy, California. She was surrounded by loved ones who sang her into eternal rest.

Mary was born on October 28, 1926 in El Paso, Texas to her parents Romaldo and Maria (Jesusita) Gomez. Mary married Doroteo John Valenzuela and together they had 6 children. She worked as a lab-technician at Gilroy Foods for 25 years and was a proud military wife to her husband John who served over 30 years in the Coast Guard and Air Force. They moved across the country many times as required by the service until becoming lifelong residents of Gilroy, CA.

Mary was the Matriarch of her family to 15 younger siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first born son Christopher and her loving husband of 70 years, John Valenzuela. Mary is survived by her 5 children, Yolanda (Pedro), Martha, John (Alicia), Ida and Dorothy (Robert); 11 grandchildren Pedro (Marielos), Joseph (Monique), Christopher, Lawrence, Anna (Matthew), Christopher “CJ” (Jessica), Mary (Chris), Kailynn (Kerry), Joshua (Valerie) Elias (Tiffanie) and Daniell and many great-grandchildren.

Mary was a loving Mother, Sister, Daughter, Wife, Grandmother and friend. She was witty, soft-hearted, strong and walked with integrity. She will definitely be missed and Live on in the hearts of those she has left behind.

Services have been held.

For full obituary and condolences visit http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com

