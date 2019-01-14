Robert Paul Alvey “Bob

Robert “Bob” Paul Alvey, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and father-in-law, passed away peacefully at home in Gilroy, California on January 4th, 2019.

Born on his family farm March 12th, 1932 to Lucy and Paul Alvey in Calipatria, California.

Preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Vivian, Gayle, Kenneth and Mary Jane , and his daughter LuAnn Alvey Davis.

Survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Colburn) Alvey, his sister and brother-in-law Lela and Lloyd Savage his daughters Jean Viarengo and Beth Alvey, his sons-in-law Alan Viarengo and Michael Davis, grandchildren Alberto and Aidan Viarengo, Nicholas and Lindsay Davis.

He retired from Gilroy Food in 1996 after 20 years as their Agricultural Research and Development manager.Although Alzheimer’s disease took most of his memories and strength he continued to enjoy the love for his family up to his very last day.



Service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held:

January 26th, Saturday, 1:00 pm

Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church

720 Monterey Street

Hollister, CA 95023