Ruth A. Cash

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Ruth Cash announce her passing on January 3rd, 2019 at the age of 72 in Gilroy, Ca.

Ruth met the love of her life Charles in Ohio and married him on December 1st, 1962. They moved to California with their children in 1971 and made Gilroy their home. Ruth was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She enjoyed crocheting, especially blankets for the new little ones in the family and she loved playing bingo with her friends at Wheeler Manor. Above all else she loved spending time with her family.She is preceded in death by her husband Charles. She is survived by her daughters Lori McVicar and spouse Laird Mcvicar of Hollister, Kris Leonard and spouse Todd Leonard of Gustine, and Diane Wood and spouse Tim Wood of Gilroy.

Also her grandchildren Charlie, Jessica, Scott, Erin, Michelle, Laken, Karissa, Andrew, Zachary, Teddy, Melissa, Jamie, and Lauren, and her great grandchild Colton, Savannah, Shane, Wyatt, Jaidyn, Amelia, and Jasmine.

