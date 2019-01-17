Water district gives rainwater capture rebates

The Santa Clara Valley Water District is launching a new set of rebates to help Santa Clara County residents continue making conservation a lifestyle.The water district now offers rainwater capture rebates within its Landscape Rebate Program. Rain gardens, rain barrels and cisterns are all systems used to keep rainwater onsite for reuse within the landscape and are now available for a rebate.

Under the new rainwater capture rebate, customers in Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy can receive a rebate of $1 per square foot of roof area for stormwater diverted into designated rain garden areas (for a maximum of $300). The rebate rate is based on the roof area and not the size of the rain garden.

Also offered under the new rainwater capture rebate are additional options for capturing rainwater onsite for reuse, including rain barrels and cisterns. Homeowners and businesses can receive a rebate of up to $35 per rain barrel installed (40- to 199-gallon capacity). For sites wishing to install a larger, more robust rainwater capture system, a rebate of 50 cents per gallon is available for installing cisterns (large above- or below-ground water storage tanks) that hold a minimum of 200 gallons of rainwater.

Get more detail on the benefits of rain gardens and rain barrels at www.valleywaternews.org.

As with all water district rebates, an application and approval are required before purchasing any equipment or starting any work. For information, call (408) 630-2554.

For more information on the rainwater capture rebates, including qualifying equipment and material lists, visit www.valleywater.org/landscaperebateprogram.