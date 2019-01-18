Laura Ann Burleson, age 82, of Gilroy, left this life to join her husband and be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 10th, 2019 at O’Connor hospital in San Jose, CA. Laura was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke and peacefully transitioned to her eternal life surrounded by her family.

Laura, one of 21 siblings, was born on February 4, 1936 in Montana to Alexander Seifert and Johanna Bollinger-Seifert.

Laura met the love of her life, Albert Joseph Burleson in 1955. They were married, January 1, 1956. Together, they built a family and enjoyed life to the fullest. Part of the “We Ski Sour” ski/camping club, they enjoyed numerous camping and skiing trips, ensuring, that all of their children were skilled in skiing, being resourceful, and creating memorable experiences!

Family meant everything to Laura. Mother of 5, grandmother of 16, and great-grandmother of 14, being together and creating traditions were very important to her. Christmas baking, Easter egg dying, summer camping trips, attending The Nutcracker, were just a few traditions that made her heart sing.

Laura was a strong, independent and hard-working woman. She raised a family, worked as a banker, earned her Real Estate license, all while doing everything for her family and friends. Every person she came across fell in love with her. She gave selflessly and was always the first person to lend a helping hand. She loved to line dance, attend Bible Study, go to Church, sing in the choir and be with family and friends.

She is survived by her loving children, Mark (Shelly) Burleson, Kathy Burleson, Debbie (Carl) Hawk, Diane (Brian) Sturla and Sharon Acuna; 16 grand-children, 14 great grand-children; sisters Lydia (Richard) Smith, Triny Seifert, Rosie Meinert, Theresa (James) Jackson; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She will be missed beyond measure.

Viewing will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at Habing Family Funeral Home and Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Gilroy Presbyterian Church; burial and reception to follow.