Louise Stockam died suddenly at Hazel Hawkins Hospital on Jan 9, 2019, in Hollister CA.

Born on Nov 11,1945 in Stockton CA, Louise was a 60 year Morgan Hill resident. She moved to Hollister in 2015 where she bought her first home and found new friends at Grace Bible Church and her new neighborhood.Louise is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Stan and Carol Ann Stockam.

She was the proud and loving Aunt Patt to Don Stockam of Hollister, Claude Stockam of Morgan Hill and Rob Stockam of Atwater. She was the proud and loving Great Aunt Patt to Megan Stockam-Weller and husband Pierce of Oak Harbor WA, Dawn Rachelle Stockam-O’Reilly and husband Mike of Fairfield, Kim Eckelberger-O’Conner and husband Ryan of Hollister, Steven Eckelberger/Stockam of San Jose, Taylor, Travis and Trace Stockam of Atwater.

She was the proud and loving Great-Great Aunt Patt to Joshua and Kayleigh Ann Weller of Oak Harbor WA. She will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Louise was our family historian and traveled our country widely in her quest for genealogical information.

A Live Oak graduate with the great class of 1963, Louise remained active with her high school friends and their 1963 class reunion committee which recently had their 55 year celebration. Louise received her AA degree in Library Science from West Valley JC.

For nearly 27 years she made the grueling drive to South San Francisco and Union City where she loved working with her friends at Freshpoint of San Francisco.Louise is loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Services at Habing Funeral Home in Gilroy at 9:30 AM on Jan 19, 2019, internment at 11:00 AM at Mount Hope Cemetery in Morgan Hill and a celebration of life at noon at United Methodist Church in Gilroy, next to Habing Funeral Home.