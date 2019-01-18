Mary L Owen ( Gimenez )

Mary passed peacefully surrounded by her family. At 87 years

Mary is survived by her brother Pete Gimenez, Rae Barker , Lucy Hoagland, Isabel Wilson. She is also survived by her children Robert Owen , Richard Owen, and his wife Missy, and 4 Grandchild—Jasaca

Ann , Lizzie , Allen. – And 4 great Grandchildren . As well as many

Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins and many close friends.

We will all miss her dearly. For information on her celebration of life.

Contact: Rae at: [email protected]

Donation in support of Cancer Research fund.

