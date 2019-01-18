Norm Chapin Sr. passed away January 5, 2019 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho after a short illness. Son of Norma Chapin of Meridian, ID and the late Charles Chapin. Fiance of Kimberly Poyner. Father of Nikie Bauer (Eddie) of Meridian, ID and Norman Chapin Jr. (Danielle) of Galt, CA. Grandfather of Jeramiah, Dominic, Madison and Abigail of Galt, CA Brother of Charles Chapin Jr. of Meridian, ID. Uncle of Brian Chapin and Charles Chapin III.



Long time Gilroy resident. Moved to Idaho 12 years ago. 20-year Gilroy Police officer retired as a sergeant. After retirement he went into the fishing charter business out of Moss Landing Harbor – “Hook em Up Sportfishing”. Upon moving to Idaho, Norm became a published author – “When the Hammer Drops”.



Memorial Services Saturday, February 2, 2019 – 2:00 PM at Habing Family Funeral Home.