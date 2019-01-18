Rae Susan (Ketchum ) Keller passed away at home January 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Rae was born in San Jose, raised in Gilroy and graduated from GHS in 1958. She later attended San Jose State where she received her B.A.

After a rewarding career with the Santa Clara County Social Services Dept., she retired in 1994 and moved to Sonora, Ca.

During retirement Rae enjoyed sewing, gardening, flower arranging, crocheting and reading. She especially loved singing karaoke and all things ELVIS.

She is survived by her husband Karl Keller, sons and spouses, Mike (Tonie) Ramer and Scott (Keiko) Ramer, grandchildren Chris, Rachel and Alexis Ramer and her sister Joan Prather