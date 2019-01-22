Six finalists chosen for student cooking competition

Six Gilroy Unified School District elementary school students were selected as finalists for the 2019 Future Chefs Competition, according to a Jan. 18 announcement.

The junior cooking competition will take place March 6 at Gilroy High School’s Student Union “to see whose ‘Fiesta Fit’ recipe will take the top prize.”

Finalists are Kevin Carrillo of Eliot Elementary, Rayen Garcia of Rod Kelley Elementary, Sandra Martinez of Glen View Elementary, Myra Moniz of El Roble Elementary, Julia Finucane of El Roble Elementary, Michael Sament of Luigi Aprea Elementary, Jack Zukowski of Luigi Aprea Elementary and Tamara Grace of Rucker Elementary.