County ed to host ‘Step into Teaching’ event Feb. 9

Learn what it takes to be an educator

Staff from the Santa Clara County Office of Education will host “Step into Teaching: Opportunities in Silicon Valley Public Schools” Feb 9 for those interested in a career path in public education.

The event is 9am-1pm at 1290 Ridder Park Drive in San Jose.

Attendees will learn what is required to become a teacher, how to navigate the credentialing process and what the salary range is for teachers. They will also be given the chance to speak with representatives from local teaching programs.

Potential educators include anyone with or pursuing a bachelor’s degree, business professionals with an interest in teaching, and classified school employees looking to transition into certificated positions.

In support of “Step into Teaching,” the SCCOE released the fourth edition of its “Why I Teach” public service announcement series featuring 2018 Teacher of the Year awardees emphasizing the benefits that come with teaching others. The series, which can be viewed on the SCCOE YouTube page, is part of an ongoing initiative to recruit qualified teaching candidates in the wake of severe teacher shortages affecting the Bay Area, according to county staff.

“I started thinking about how influential my teachers were back in Colombia,” said Hernán Díaz from Evergreen Valley High School in the East Side Union High School District. “They were literally pillars of the community. For me, teaching is about how I can contribute to my community.”

To learn more or register for Step into Teaching, visit sccoe.org/events/stepintoteaching/Pages/default.aspx.