Donald Jay Mather, 79 years old, passed away at Mary’s House on Feb, 1st, 2019. He was born Sept.7,1939 to Perry and Myrtle Mather. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Sheryl J. Mather and son, Derren J. Mather.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Jay Mather, daughter in law Anamaria Mather and grandson, Kyle Jay Mather. We wish to thank the caretakers at Mary’s House for their wonderful care and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate support. He will be missed. No services are planned. For online condolences please visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com