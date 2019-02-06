Genelle Azevedo, loving mother and wife, passed in her sleep on the morning of January 26, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Larry, Don and Shirley, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was born Genelle Mae Willson in Gilroy, CA and lived most of her life in Gilroy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George, sister, Jane and brother Hubert. Throughout her life she was active in community events and was an antique car hobbyist, also famous for her fantastic apple pies. She served on the local election board in Gilroy until her mid-nineties.

Special thanks to her wonderful neighbors, Sharon and Tony Legnon, Vicki and Albert Esquivel and Rich Swanson who provided support to her after George passed in 2010. Thanks to Valley Pines Assisted Living where she spent her last six months and made several friends. She is now back with her loving husband, George.

There will not be a service at this time. The family requests that any donations be given to George and Genelle’s home church, Shadow Mountain Baptist Church in Morgan Hill, CA. For online condolences please visit http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com