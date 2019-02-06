HAROLD FRANCIS COSTA, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 after a short illness. Husband of 60 years to the late Jean Costa (2012). Son of the late Manuel & Ann Costa (Azores). Father of Pamela Costa of Rohnert Park, CA, Steven Costa (Teresa) and Randy Costa (Ann) all of Gilroy and the late six-week old infant daughter, Shelley. Grandfather of Kyle Costa of Gilroy, Kendall Costa of San Francisco, Thomas & Kevin Costa both of Gilroy and Friend to many including Edna & Gene Yow and Pat Filice. Preceded in death by his siblings, Larry & Ernie Costa, Violet Davidson and Elaine Wanderer. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A native of San Jose, CA.

Born and raised in San Jose. Graduated from Lincoln High School. Married in 1952. Lived his entire life in San Jose until 6 months ago moving to Gilroy. Worked for P.G. & E. for 42 years as a gas serviceman. Upon retirement, Harold started his second career working with his two sons, Steve & Randy at Headstart Nursery, Gilroy as a delivery man, errand runner, cheerleader, promoter, and official greeter for 22 years.

Harold was an active member of PGE Retirement Serviceman club, Gilroy Tire Morning Club, Napa Auto Parts Club, Carl’s Junior Lunch Club and the Sandy’s Café Morning Club.

He enjoyed most sports, the Giants, Car Racing and Hot Rodding. He was happiest being around friends and family especially supporting his children and grandchildren at any and all school or sporting events.

In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to ALS in support of his late wife Jean.

Celebration of Life Saturday, February 16, 2019 – 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM at the Lodge on the Hill (Gilroy Elks Lodge). Sharing Words of Remembrance at 1:00 PM.

