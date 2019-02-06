Merel Glenn Spence, 93, passed away peacefully at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth Betty Spence. Loving father of Karen (Rod) Twitchell and Tim (Gretchen) Spence. Dearest grandfather of James & Daniel Laeno, Ginni Twitchell and Krisy Spence. Dear great-grandfather of Claire and Christopher Austin. Dear brother of Harold Spence.

He worked for 47 years at Gentry Foods and was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Visitation and Funeral Service are pending for further information and condolences go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com