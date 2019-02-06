Mona Lura Vogel passed away January 22, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born to Mary and Benjamin Little of Coahoma, Texas on August 14, 1930. She was the fourth child of ten.

Mona Lura is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph A. Vogel, their four children; Mike, Leana, Randy and Lori, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was employed by Montgomery Ward and JC Penney in Gilroy, but her heart was fully into being a homemaker, a nurturer to her four children. Mom is especially known for her ‘incredible home cooked delights.’ A true Queen of the Kitchen, she was!

Mona Lura was active with the sewing club with her close friends, the Bowling League of Gilroy and was a P.T.A. mom at Rucker Elementary School. As well as being affiliated with the Salinas Antique Car Club with her husband.

Mom loved her extensive book collection, cook books as well as anything earthy, humble and joyful from the heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held in a few months and notifications will be sent out.

An angel has her wings.

