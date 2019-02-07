Create your Garlic Fest poster

Spice up your art portfolio and enter the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival Art Poster Contest.

Artists across the country are being invited to submit their original artwork for the chance to win cash prizes in the 2019 contest.

The winning entry will be reproduced as a high-quality, limited-edition poster to be sold at the 41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, July 26-28.

Entries must be received at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association office by 4pm Friday, March 15. For complete contest rules and online application, visit gilroygarlicfestival.com/festival/poster-contest or call 408-842-1625.