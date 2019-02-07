Germains Seed Technology grows in Gilroy

Germains Seed Technology, one of Gilroy’s core agribusiness companies, announced the completion of a new organic automated seed processing facility at Swanston Lane and the opening of a second research and development laboratory nearby on Casey Street, just east of downtown near Leavesley Road.

The company said it had invested over $7 million in the construction of the new 37,500-square-foot certified organic facility.

Germains provides anti-fungal and other treatments for vegetable, sugar beet seeds, as well as other field crops, for both conventional and organic operations.

Germains also purchased and renovated the former Farotte Construction building on Casey Street as its second research lab.

The expansion was celebrated at a ground-breaking ceremony Jan. 25 with company officials, and city and Chamber of Commerce leaders.

Germains said it has 49 full-time employees at its Gilroy operations, including eight full-time scientists and research support staff.

“Germains now has two state-of-the art laboratories dedicated to research and development of new organic and conventional seed treatments for vegetables and sugar beets that will benefit farmers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico,” the company said in a statement.

Germains Seed Technology is a division of ABF Grain Products Ltd., based in London.

Germains has business operations and sales across all key US and European agriculture markets and facilities in the UK, Netherlands, Spain and the US.

Established in Los Angeles in 1871, Germains now has eight locations in both North America and Europe. Acquired by Associated British Foods in 1990, Germains Seed Technology is a world leader in seed pellet and treatment technologies for both organic and conventional growers. In 2017, Germains Seed Technology launched a new organic seed treatment for spinach targeting early plant protection against Pythium (a soil-borne fungus disease) even before the plant emerges.

“The product has proven very successful in field testing, but production was limited due to space and capacity restrictions,” said a company statement. “Now, with the new processing facility, [the products] will be available to more organic growers throughout North America.”