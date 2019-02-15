Kenneth J Baldwin 

Birthplace: Stamford, CT

A very fine man, always generous, funny and loves his cat, dogs, and motorcycle. Always optimistic and a strong fighting spirit. Lost long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Left behind his loving wife, Dusti. Stepdaughter Deanna & stepson Brandon. Grand Daughters, Shaylie & Lily. Brother in law, Kevin. Friends, Al Dickinson & Larry Gurries. All were at his side.

Special thank you to his Caregiver, Leah, who gave so much of herself to make sure Ken was always comfortable and out of pain.

Celebration of his life will be held TBA.