Vera I. Russell was born in San Francisco to Russian Immigrants, John and Dorothy Potapoff of Santa Rosa. Vera was very proud that out of 8 siblings, she was one of two born in a “real” hospital. Always adding, she weighed the most at birth! 13 lbs!

Vera married during WWII to W. Eddy Russell. Around 1950 they moved from Los Angeles with daughter Katherine, to the Bay Area. A few years later sons Jeffery then Mark were born. The family resided in South San Francisco, San Carlos, Palo Alto, and Los Altos/Mt. View. Around 1951 she forged a successful career as a Real Estate broker, which spanned over 40 years before semi-retiring to San Jose near the Rose Garden area. She lived there until her death.

After retirement, she still managed her rentals and traveled the world with her companion, Joe Basak. Vera was a woman who lived life to the fullest, and everyone knew it. She was extremely fond of her children, granddaughters and great grandchildren and her entire family. She bestowed upon them all the gift of her kindness, storytelling, knowledge, and her unrelenting generosity. Vera leaves her daughter Katherine Tsujimoto, husband Michael of Gilroy, son Jeffery Russell of San Martin, son Mark Russell (Martha Rykala) of Hayward, Granddaughters Paula (Gene) Aulman, Rachel (Larry) Contreras of Gilroy. Granddaughter Heather (Jason) Messersmith of West Hills, Ca. Her great-grandchildren Mikayla Gibson of Burbank,Ca, Sarah, Jack and Kyle Aulman, Nick and Maddie Contreras of Gilroy. Payton and Tanner Messersmith of West Hills Her sole surviving sibling, sister Katy Fiore of Thousand Oaks, many nieces/nephews and greats living in Ca And Washington.

During the last 4 years of her life she had a loving, gifted group of caretakers who became part of our extended family. We thank them!

Our Mom, grandma Baba, Sister, Aunt and friend will be greatly missed!